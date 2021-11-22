32-year-old Private School Teacher Commits Suicide due to work pressure

Udupi: A private school teacher committed suicide by hanging herself under alleged work pressure at her school on November 21 night in Alevoor.

The deceased has been identified as Amritha (32), a resident of Alevoor, Udupi.

According to sources, Amritha was working in a private school in Udupi for 8 years. For many days she was in depression due to schoolwork. She took the extreme step by hanging herself in her room while her family members were asleep.

A case of unnatural death has been registered in the Manipal Police station.