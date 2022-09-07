32- year- old Renita Commits Suicide in Karkala

Karkala: A 32- year- old woman committed suicide by hanging herself at Parapel near Nitte of Karkala Taluk.

The deceased has been identified as Renita (32) daughter of George D’Souza Nitte, Karkala.

According to the Police, Renita got married to Kiran Mulki 11 years ago. Within 6 years they were divorced and Renita was residing in Karkala with her parents. For the last two days, Renita was complaining of severe headache. On September 6 evening, Renita committed suicide by hanging herself.

A case has been registered at the Karkala Rural Police station.

Like this: Like Loading...