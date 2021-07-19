Spread the love



















32,657 Students Appeared for SSLC Exam in 179 Examination Centres in DK/Mangaluru

Mangaluru: After a long wait and all the fuss made by the government, school management, Teachers, Parents and students, finally the SSLC exams were held in Karnataka State, where as many as 8.76 lakh candidates had registered for the examination. The examination was cut short this year due to the second wave of the pandemic.Amidst Covid fears, the two-day Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 examinations began across the state on Monday, 19 July 2021. This is for the second consecutive year that the Karnataka State Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is conducting the SSLC examinations amid the pandemic.

Students appearing for the exam had to attempt a multiple choice question (MCQ) paper and have to shade the right option on the OMR (Optical Mark recognition or Optical Mark Reading) sheets.The OMR sheets are of different colours so that there is no confusion among students while appearing for class 10 examinations. The evaluation process is expected to be faster this year as there is no conventional method involved in finalizing the marks of the students. On Monday (July 19), the examination for core subjects – Science, Social science and Mathematics were held, and on Wednesday (July 22), students will have to write three of their language papers. Each of the subjects will be of 40 marks each.

Owing to Covid concerns, the KSEEB this year has increased the number of examination centres and teachers on duty, with as many as 1.19 lakh staff have been deployed for 73,064 exam halls in 4,885 centres across the state. Special arrangements have been made for 33 students who have tested positive for Covid, to write the exams at the Covid Care Centres (CCC) in their respective districts. Apart from having a health screening centre at all examination centres, heads of the centres ensured that physical distance was maintained and only 12 students were seated in a classroom and one student was seated on a bench, as a result of this, there is a substantial rise in the number of examination centres and staff deployed on examination duty this year.

In Dakshina Kannada, including Mangaluru, a total of 32,657 students appeared for the exam in 179 examination centres, and in Udupi district, 12,881 students spread over 77 examination centres have registered for the examination. The students prior to the begin of the exam starting from 10.30 am until 1.30 pm, were made to come to their respective centres at 8.30 am, after which they were sent to the examination rooms after health checks. Maintenance of social distance, wearing of masks and use of sanitizers was strictly followed.

The Examination board had posted Chief superintendents, custodians, mobile seizure officials, local vigilance cell, route officers and discipline enforcement officers, apart from Physical Training Teachers, Scouts and Guides to perform their respective duties. Room supervisors were entrusted with rooms, and all the examination centres were equipped with CCTV cameras. Dakshina Kannada had 2,718 examination rooms and 3,708 staff on examination duty. Apart from following strict Covid-19 protocols, section 144 has been enforced for a radius of 200 metres from each of the examination centres on the days of examination. Arrangement was also made for nine corona infected students in association with the health department, to hold examinations in Covid care centres.

As many as 441 students from Kerala who were appearing for the exam in DK centres, special arrangements of KSRTC and private buses were made so that they could travel to the centres from the Kerala border, including Talapady, FREE of cost. Prior to the exam, the OMR sheets were marked in these examinations, and mock examinations were held. Model question papers too were provided to the students. Police security and private security guards were also posted at the centres.

Suhan, a student of Milagres High School ,Mangaluru who took his exams at St Aloysius High School, Mangaluru said, “I had prepared well for this exam, and with all the hours I did well in these three subjects, which were simple and easy. It was nice to be back and meet some of my classmates after a long time”. Naseem from Noble School, Mangaluru who also took her exam at St Aloysius High School, Mangaluru said, “I have been escorted by my father since this is the first time I am coming to this school. I was well prepared and answered my exams without any nervousness. I am confident of getting good marks”. Shanthi of Ramakrishna School appearing for exam at St Agnes High School, Bendore Mangaluru was all smiles after she completed her first three subjects today, since they were simple and easy, and all set to appear for the languages papers on Wednesday.

Wishing all the students appearing for SSLC exams good luck, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in a tweet said, “I urge my young friends to relax and focus on exams. I assure parents that our government has made all arrangements to ensure exams are held safely.” Karnataka Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar too in a tweet assured parents that the exam centres are safe for students and the government has taken all necessary measures to conduct the exams in a safe environment.

Like this: Like Loading...