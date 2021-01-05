Spread the love



















33 new Covid-19 cases reported in Chinese mainland



Beijing: China’s National Health Commission said on Tuesday that it received reports of 33 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland, of which 17 were locally transmitted and 16 were imported.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 14 were reported in Hebei, two in Liaoning and one in Beijing, Xinhua news agency quoted the Commission as saying in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported.

A total of 12 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the last 24 hours.

By the end of Monday, a total of 4,339 imported cases had been reported on the mainland.

Among them, 4,045 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 294 remained hospitalised.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

With the new cases, China’s overall caseload has reached 87,183.

A total of 82,117 patients had been discharged from hospitals and 4,634 have died of the virus, according to the Commission.