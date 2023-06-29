33-year-old Man Dies after Falling into Stormwater Drain

Udupi: A 33-year-old man died after he slipped from the bridge and fell into the stormwater drain on June 29 at Matadabettu, Udupi.

The deceased has been identified as Sathish (33), a native of Byndoor. He was working in a hotel in Udupi.

According to the police, Sathish was missing since Wednesday afternoon, on Thursday his body was found in the stormwater drain.

Diving expert Ishwar Malpe retrieved the dead body. Social worker Nithyananda Volakadu helped to shift the body to the district hospital.

Sathish is survived by his wife and a child. A case has been registered at the Udupi Town Police Station.

