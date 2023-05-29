33-year-old Man Dies as Auto Rickshaw Crashes into Tree at Trasi

Kundapur: A 33-year-old man died after an auto rickshaw in which he was travelling crashed into a tree at Angodu near Trasi on May 28 night.

The deceased has been identified as Bhaskar (33), a resident of Kundapur.

According to the police, Bhaskar was on his way home in an Auto Rickshaw. At Trasi, the Auto driver lost control of the auto and crashed into a tree. In the incident, Bhaskar who was severely injured was rushed to the hospital, but he breathed his last on the way.

The auto Driver Gururaj Poojary was also injured in the accident.

A case has been registered at the Gangolli Police Station and an investigation is on.

