33-Year-Old Sullia Mom Supreetha K S Crowned ‘Mrs INDIA I AM POWERFUL 2021-Asia’ Title

Mangaluru: From a confident walk on the ramp to models showcasing Western, Traditional and Indo western designer outfits- this was the amazing scene of “MRS INDIA I AM powerful 2021” organized by South Director Nandini Nagaraj and North Director Jazpreet, which was held at Sterling Atharva Jaipur, Rajasthan on 28th and 29th Sept 2021. And our Powerful and Super Mom of Sullia, 33-year-old Supreetha KS, bagged the title of ” Mrs INDIA I AM POWERFUL 2021-ASIA”

Mirror..Mirror on the Wall..Mrs Supreetha K S is Prettiest Among All! Fringe or no fringe, this Gorgeous and Stunning 33-year-old BBM graduate and Banker has won the hearts of her family members, relatives, friends, bank colleagues and many others by winning this Title, and has brought name and fame to her hometown. For Supreetha love is the purest emotion that can’t be expressed in words. Looking like the stunning mom that she is, Supreetha has added a bright spot of colour to the dull surroundings during the interview, having a lot of gusto and a resplendent personality. She who outclassed the other contestants to bag the title, spills the beans about her life post this title in the just concluded pageant, future aspirations and much more through this exclusive interview for Mangalorean.com

A beauty pageant or beauty contest is a competition that mainly focuses on the physical beauty of its contestants, although such contests also incorporate personality, intelligence, talent, and answers to judges’ questions as judged criteria. Beauty pageants remain one of the oldest and well-known symbols of sexism in society today. However, the fact remains that beauty pageants still celebrate and reward a narrow view of feminine beauty. Many women who participate in beauty pageants contribute more to society than many would have expected in the past. By their very nature, beauty pageants support the idea that, for women, any noteworthy success or accomplishment should ideally be presented in a pretty package – conventional feminine attractiveness being the package in question. And this pageant has given an opportunity to married women to unleash their talents and bring out the best in them- and Supreetha has done it with pride.

The Pageant has provided a fascinating glimpse into how Indian standards of femininity have been defined, projected, maintained, and challenged. The pageantry had given a chance for young married women like Supreetha to unleash their talents and expose their beauty. But what one realizes beyond that is their warm and straight forward attitude towards life – beautiful, inspiring and infectious. Anyone would envy Supreetha’s superb physique and flawless skin. A brief conversation with her revealed that she is a strong young lady with engaging thoughts.

Supreetha K S with her Husband Ajith B T and Son, Ishan

She is incredibly sharp, intelligent, confident, and poised, and she was unbelievably good while interviewing. When asked who inspired and motivated her to participate in beauty pageants, she said it was her parents and family, especially her husband who motivated her to take part in every activity, whether cultural, social or spiritual and embedded in them the importance of family and human values. “Being judged the title winner was Euphoric! Winning the pageant has been a dream of mine for so long that the reality of winning is yet to sink in. I am just trying to appreciate every single moment of this invaluable accomplishment” said Supreetha. She is more than just a beauty and socialite, She is a go-getter and an achiever – her recent success in the pageant is proof.

Born in Udupi, Supreetha did her High school at Christian High School, Udupi, and her PUC at PoornaPrajna PU College, Udupi, she did her Graduation in BBM at Vivekananda College, Puttur, and secured first place in Taluk in the year 2008. Presently she is employed in the Bank of Baroda, Sullia. Married to Ajith B T, who is a Prof at KVG Engineering College, Sullia, the couple has a cute son, Ishan B A, who is 8 Years old. Born to K Suresh (Rtd. Syndicate Bank Employee) and Savitha S (Homemaker), Supreetha’s Father-in-law, (Late) Thrivikrama B and Mother-in-Law, Mrs Sooryakala B, both are RetiredTeachers). Her hobbies are -Art, Singing, Yoga, Yakshagana, and Dance.

Supreetha has always understood fashion and style to be an expression of the unique and beautiful inner self of each individual person. Her style prior to the pageant was exactly that. Her simple and modest demeanour translated into the sense of fashion which she appreciates herself. Ever since she won the title she has found that her sense of style has become more expressive of who she is. Talented Supreetha has won the hearts of many now with her achievement on a beauty pageant stage/ramp. Being on the stage of ‘Mrs. INDIA I AM POWERFUL 2021’ was not just a dream for her, but it was a mission- It’s a representation of dedication, resilience, and perseverance. Her mission was to show the nation/world that magic happens when we refuse to give up because the nation/universe always listens to a stubborn heart.

Following are the excerpts from the exclusive interview:

Q: How does it feel winning the title? What was your reaction after winning these Titles?

A: It is an awesome, unforgettable experience. It was like my dream come true moment where my hard work paid off.

Q: How did entering into such a beauty pageant happen?

A: All because of my husband and family who motivated me to take part in the pageant.

Q: How were you different from the other contestants? What made you unique?

A: I was unique and different from other contestants in Talent, where I confidently performed Yakshagana and Rajasthani Chari dance. My cat eye was a unique feature.

Q: Winning this title, do you have any ideas for a change in your career for the future?

A: I have not yet thought about that. I have taken Pageant as my passion.

Q: What do you think would be the three qualities that every woman should have?

A: One should be Humble, have Confident Body Language and have a Positive Mind.

Q: What is your style inspiration? What is your favourite item in your closet?

A: Since my childhood, I have been watching Bollywood movies and I was inspired by Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen. My favourite dress in the closet is the saree and gown.

Q: What is your favourite social media platform to use and why?

A: Facebook and Instagram. Facebook because I came to know about the pageant through this social media.

Q: What do your parents and also your husband have to say about your achievement in this pageant?

A: They all are proud of me for winning all the three titles Mrs Karnataka 2020, Mrs South India I am powerful 2021, Mrs India I am powerful Asia Back to back. They are happy to see me accomplish my dream.

Q: How would you define your personal style? What do you see when you look in the mirror?

A: I fit myself into different outfits on different occasions. When I look into the mirror, the mirror reflects my personality.

Q: From where you stand right now how does life look ?

A: It has given me a celebrity vibe. Everybody is recognising and wishing me personally and also through social media and inspiring me to achieve much more dreams in the coming year.

Q: What would be your greatest achievement that will make you feel your life was a huge success ?

A: Winning the title is an achievement but my huge success is towards empowering women and the betterment of society.

Q: Okay, later in the year, if you were to choose from films and modelling, what would you choose?

A: I may choose both.

Q: If you could high-five anyone in the world who would it be and why?

A: I never want to duplicate anyone. I want to create my own footprints.

Q: Being a beautiful young lady yourself, who would you consider the most beautiful woman, and why?

A: According to me the most beautiful woman is Mother Theresa because she was the one who had a beautiful heart and soul. Outer beauty is a gift whereas inner beauty is an accomplishment.

Q: What is that you would like to share with Mangalorean.com readers? Also some words of advice to young married women who may want to follow in your footsteps.

A: I sincerely thank all my well-wishers, supporters and special thanks to Mangalorean.com for giving me the opportunity to share my thoughts. My sincere advice is Marriage and having kids is not the end of your life. Memorize and Live your childhood life once again with your children and try to learn new things. Spend little time on your hobbies and Passion and don’t miss the opportunity.

