339 Persons Test Positive and 15 Die of COVID-19 in DK on June 30

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 339 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 15 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 30.

Meanwhile, 700 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 92,852 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1195 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 4662 active cases in the district.

