33rd Graduation Ceremony of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College on April 29

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions is organizing the 33rd Graduation Ceremony on 29 April 2023 at Father Muller Convention Centre Kankanady.

The College is affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and is recognized by National Commission for Homoeopathy & Department of Ministry of AYUSH, New Delhi. It is a regional centre of ‘Pharmacovigilance’ under the Ministry of AYUSH and identified as Centre for Training Programme in Clinical Research Methods for all M.D.(Hom.) students of RGUHS. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council has accredited the College with ‘A’ Grade. The college has emerged as a premier medical institute in research, academic excellence, patient care by providing commendable and exemplary services to the society with the motto “Heal and Comfort”. The College conducts Under Graduate programme and Post Graduate programmes in 7 specialties.

The Graduation Ceremony will be held on April 29 (Saturday) at 10:00 am in the Father Muller Convention Centre, Kankanady, Mangaluru. Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of Father Muller Charitable Institutions will preside over the ceremony. The Chief Guest for the programme Dr P K Sudhir, Vice Chancellor, Vinayaka Mission Research Foundation, Deemed to be University, Salem, Tamil Nadu will honour the Graduands.

On this day, 97 Under Graduands will be graduating and 18 Post Graduates will be awarded with MD (Hom) degree. The 10 M.D (Hom) rank holders of 2019-20 batch declared by RGUHS will be honoured on this occasion.

We are happy to announce that our Alumna Dr Ashritha B A (2016-17 Batch), has been awarded with 2 Gold Medals declared by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka for securing Highest marks in First BHMS RGUHS examination and Highest Aggregate marks in BHMS RGUHS examination held from September 2017 to July 2021. Dr Remya Varghese has been awarded with Gold Medal declared by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka for securing Highest marks in MD(Hom) Materia Medica RGUHS Examination and Awardee of CCRH Scholarship for Quality M.D. Dissertations in Homoeopathy Dr Sudipti Singh, M.D. (Hom) Psychiatry of 2019-20 batch will also be honoured.

The President’s Gold Medal for the Best Outgoing Undergraduate student and the award for Best Outgoing Postgraduate student of 2019-20 batch will be presented.

Post-graduation course at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College completes 25years this year and on this occasion there will be Silver Jubilee celebration on 6th May 2023.

Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, has been catering Homoeopathic treatment to the patients since 1985. Over the years, the hospital has been functioning with Out-patient departments in Medicine, Paediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Surgery, ENT and 24×7 In-patient department, Yoga & naturopathy unit, Counselling, Physiotherapy, X-ray and laboratory services, Specialty Clinics, Online Consultation, Health Check-Up Schemes, Palliative/ Hospice Care Centre and ‘Genesis’ – Fertility Clinic.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI, Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator FMHMC&H, Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal FMHMC and Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice Principal FMHMC, Dr Girish Navada U K, Medical Superintendent FMHMC&H, Dr Ranjan C Britto Convenor, Graduation Ceremony 2023 and Dr Anusha G. S, Chairperson Media Committee, Graduation Ceremony 2023 were present during the press meet.

