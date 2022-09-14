34-Year-Old College Lecturer Commits Suicide in Malpe

Udupi: A 34-year-old lecturer of a private college committed suicide by hanging herself at Malpe here, on September 13.

The deceased has been identified as Beena Rani (34), a resident of Kodavoor near Malpe. She was a lecturer at the Hindu PU College Shirva.

According to the police, Beena got married Six years ago to Nithaynanda from Gundibail. Nithyananda had borrowed a loan in lakhs and without repaying it had committed suicide 9 months ago. Due to her husband’s loan, Beena was depressed and committed suicide by hanging herself.

A case has been registered in the Malpe police station.

