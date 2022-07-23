34-year-old Lecturer Commits Suicide in Kundapur

Kundapur: A 34-year-old Maths lecturer of a private college committed suicide by hanging himself at Ankadakatte, Kundapur here on July 23.

The deceased has been identified as Ananda (34), from Nelyadi, Uppinangadi.

According to the Kundapur Town Station in-charge PSI Subhash, Anand was staying with his wife in a rented house at Anakadakatte. On Friday, until late at night, he was busy preparing the Question paper and later went to sleep. On July 23, morning when his wife woke up, she found Anand hanging himself in the Kitchen.

Anand was married two months back to a Physics lecturer from the same college. It is suspected that depression was the main cause for taking the extreme step.

The Body has been sent to Kundapur Government hospital for postmortem.

A Case has been registered in Kundapur Town Police station.