34-year-old Lecturer Commits Suicide in Mulki

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old guest lecturer committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling fan here on February 6.

The deceased has been identified as Amitha Kumari B V (34) from Talipadi Grama, Mulki.

According to sources, Amitha was married to Amithraj Shetty who is the Convenor of Bajrang Dal, Mulki Prakhand, 12 years ago and they have a six-year-old daughter.

On February 6, Amitha Committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling fan with her saree.

The reason for the extreme step is yet to be known. Amitha was working as a guest lecturer in Commerce stream at the Government Degree College, Vamadapadavu.

