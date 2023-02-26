34-year-old Man Collapses and Dies while Playing Volleyball in Karkala

Karkala: In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old man collapsed and died while playing volleyball on the school ground at Kukkundoor on February 25 evening.

The deceased has been identified as Santhosh (34), a resident of Kukkundoor in Karkala Taluk.

According to sources, Santhosh was playing volleyball every day at the Durga-aided school ground in Kukkundoor. On February 25 evening, while Santhosh was playing, he suddenly collapsed.

Locals rushed Santhosh to the Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. It is learnt that 5 years ago, Santhosh was taking treatment for heart-related ailments.

A case has been registered at the Karkala Town Police station.

