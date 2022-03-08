34-year-old Man Commits Suicide in Ullal

Mangaluru: A 34-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Kaneeru Beedu, Ullal here on March 7.

The deceased has been identified as Praveen Poojary (34).

According to sources, On March 7, Praveen, who was working as a bus checker came back from work at 6:00 pm and went to his room. His mother was rolling beedis sitting outside. When Praveen’s wife returned from work at 7:00 pm and entered the room, she found Praveen hanging to the roof.

Praveen was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered in the Ullal police station.