Spread the love



















35 Checkposts Set-up to Crackdown on Violators during Weekend Curfew – DCP Hariram Shankar

Mangaluru: The district administration has imposed a weekend curfew in the district to contain the spread of coronavirus. In this regard, the police department has taken all the necessary measures.

DCP Law and Order Hariram Shankar briefed the Central subdivision and the staff stationed at the check posts on the implementation of the weekend curfew in the district, near the Circuit House here on June 25.

Addressing the mediapersons DCP Law and Order Hariram Shankar said, “The Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra has issued orders for the weekend curfew. Except for medical emergencies, milk shops, and government services all the activities have been banned. The police personnel have been given instructions to seize the vehicles violating the curfew.”

DCP Hariram also said, “Food parcel supplies by Swiggy, Zomato etc. will be allowed. People are not allowed to go to the hotels to bring food. 35 check-posts have been set up with upto 10 police personnel in each check-post. The weekend curfew begins from Friday 7 pm to Monday 7 am. Vehicles found violating the weekend curfew will be seized. Those going out with genuine reasons should produce the necessary documents.”

All the police personnel and the central subdivision staff posted at the check-posts were present.

Like this: Like Loading...