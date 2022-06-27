35-year-old Woman Stabbed to Death at Mani

Bantwal: A 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death at Neralakatte, Mani here on June 27.

The deceased has been identified as Shakuntala (35) from Kapikad, Mani.

According to sources, on June 27, Shakuntala was on her way from Puttur to Mani on her two-wheeler. When she reached Neralakatte, assailants who were travelling in an auto-rickshaw, stabbed Shakuntala. Severely injured Shakuntala was rushed to the hospital, but doctors pronounced her brought dead.

More details are awaited.