3,500 couples tie know at mass marriage



Lucknow: Over 3,500 couples tied the knot at a mass marriage function held here on Thursday.

UP Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya said it was a world record of sorts.

The mass marriage was one of the welfare schemes run by the Yogi Adityanath government for economically weaker sections of society.

The couples wearing clothes in bright hues, sat on the carpets laid on the sprawling grounds, waiting for priests to perform the rituals.

Some Muslim couples too tied the knot at the venue.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who completed four years in office, was present to bless the couples at the event organised by the Uttar Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Speaking on the occasion, he listed the various welfare schemes for labourers and said the government will soon ensure payment of Rs 2 lakh to any worker who dies while working.

He also asked those present in the gathering to maintain social distancing and wear masks to prevent Corona virus from spreading as fresh cases were being reported.

Swami Prasad Maurya said that as part of the mass wedding scheme, financial assistance is given under different heads. He said Rs 55,000 is given for the marriage of the daughter of a registered construction worker, in case of an inter-caste marriage Rs 65,000 is given and for getting married at a mass wedding venue Rs 75,000 is given.

Up to two daughters of construction workers can benefit from this scheme, Maurya said, adding that the age of the daughter should be above 18 and the groom should be above the age of 21 years.

Daughters of construction workers registered in Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Lakhimpur Kheri and Barabanki districts got married in the matrimonial programme held as per accepted religious customs and traditions.

Select couples were later called on to the stage and given marriage certificates by the chief minister.

The Yogi Adityanath government has, so far, facilitated the marriage of more than one and a half lakh daughters in the state.