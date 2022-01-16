36 CLOSED Covid Care Centres REOPENING to Tackle Surge in Covid-19 Cases in DK

Mangaluru: With the Covid-19 cases not decreasing but increasing day by day, where on Saturday, 15 January Dakshina Kannada had 792 Covid positive cases, in spite of Weekend Curfew in force? Due to the present spiking Covid-19 curve in Dakshina Kannada has prompted the district administration to restart operations at Covid Care Centres (CCCs), which had been shut when the curve flattened in the aftermath of the second wave.

In all, 36 CCCs had been set up across the coastal district during, and for a brief time after the second wave of Covid-19. However, as and when the active caseload in the district dropped to below 100, all the centres were closed. Unfortunately, the active caseload in Dakshina Kannada is now itching close to the 3,000-mark and the health department has decided to reopen 15 of the CCCs, where 190 are currently being treated.



As per Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer Dr Kishore Kumar M stating , “Medical officers at primary health centres (PHCs) will monitor patients currently isolated at home, and decide on whether they need to be shifted to CCCs. Most of those who have contracted the infection in Dakshina Kannada are currently quarantined at their homes. Patients living in houses where effective isolation is not feasible will be shifted to CCCs, and more such centers will be opened if required.”

Sources reveal that as on Friday, the active caseload in Dakshina Kannada stood at 2,990, of whom only 184 are being treated at hospitals – 165 of them in private hospitals, and 19 at government hospitals – while 190 are spread across various CCCs. Nearly 87% of the Covid patients are isolated at home.

According to the DHO, more than 95% of the Covid patients isolated at home were displaying no symptoms of the infection.

Speaking to the media DHO said “At the height of the second wave of Covid, we distributed medicine kits containing paracetamol, Vitamin C supplements and antibiotic tablets to those quarantined at home. But members of the Dakshina Kannada District Technical Advisory Committee have suggested that such a measure is not necessary this time around, since the medicines could be wasted. So, we have decided to provide medicines based on feedback from the health department personnel who have been deployed to ascertain the condition of patients quarantined at home,” .

