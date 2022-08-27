36 Hours Software- Smart India Hackathon 2022 Concludes at Sahyadri College-Adyar and 6 Teams Won the Prizes

Mangaluru: The world’s biggest open innovation model, Smart India Hackathon 2022 software edition, was concluded at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management 24 teams of 183 participants from 11 state ware participated in providing the solutions to 9 problem statements of the Ministry of Rural Development, Govt. of India. SIH 2022 was organized by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in New Delhi.

SIH 2022 valedictory ceremony Sahyadri was held on 26/08/2022 evening, with the blessings of Chief Guest Swami Jithakamanandaji, Adhyaksha, Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru. Sri. Manjunath Bhandary, Chairman of SCEM. Robert D’Silva, AGM, Canara Bank, Dr Ankith Kishor Rathe, Nodal Center Director & AICTE Nominee, Mr Rajeev Kumar, Representative of Ministry of Rural Development, Government of Indian, Manjappa Director of R&D, Dr Rajesha S Principal, Dr Priya Kamath, SIH Coordinator- SIH 2022 SCEM have presided on the dais.

Rajeev Kumar announced the top 5 team performers based on the jury evaluation as per the SIH norms; each team received Rs 1 Lakh cash award;

● Team Brainhacks19 from Pune Institute of Computer Technology, Maharashtra, worked on developing a tool to detect, separate, and match individuals from a group photo using the face recognition mechanism.

● Team Kalam Firebird from RMK Engineering College, Tamilnadu, worked on the Identification of missing LSBs which can be added to the road network to minimize the travel time.

● Team Emerging programmers from Panimalar Engineering College, Tamilnadu, worked on the Automation of mechanisms for image capturing, processing, standardization, evaluation, and classification leading to better decision-making results for various programs using Deep learning, image processing algorithms, AI algorithms.

● Team Loads of Logic from Sri. Venkateswara College of Technology, Sripermbudur, worked on a Website and Application For convergence with MoLE initiatives.

● Team KPRCAS ALPHA from KPR College of Arts, Science, and Research, Tamilnadu, worked on an Analytics tool to provide detailed reports on the grading difference between NQM and SQM.

While blessing Swamiji Jithakamanandaji cited Vivekananda’s dictum that “Students should work out the problem like Lions.” He argued that India needs business owners rather than job seekers. He voiced the opinion that the Nation’s future lies with private entrepreneurs. He expressed his delight that Sahyadri College encourages knowledge-oriented courses and gives students hands-on experience. He also remembered that Nobel laureates had been invited, and the students had the chance to speak with them.

The Chairman of SCEM addressed the gathering by motivating students to ensure that ideas are seeded into the brain, that should nurture their thoughts, and, after a few years, it would become a productive tree. He also quoted, “When youth is educated, the communities are enlightened, and when communities are enlightened, the nation is empowered.” After a long journey and constant coding, Anuthi Bhardwaj, a participant from Ajmer, Rajasthan, expressed their gratitude. The hospitality of Sahyadri College made them forget their fatigue. Nandini from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, expressed her gratitude to SCEM hospitality and logistics.

Robert D’Silva & Rajeev Kumar expressed their warm regards to GOI & SCEM for organizing & supporting this event. Mr Ankith Kumar Rathe congratulated all the participants for successfully completing 36 Hours of the Hackathon. Dr Manjappa S welcomed the gathering, and Dr Rajesha S, Principal, thanked the SCEM SIH -2022 team, Govt of India representatives, event sponsors, and media persons. Dr Priya R Kamath, SIH-SCME coordinator, presented the vote of thanks.

Like this: Like Loading...