36-year-old Man Goes Missing from Baikampady

Mangaluru: A 36-year-old man from Baikampady has gone missing since March 11.

Nithin, residing in Baikampady along with his mother and wife and working at the Wines & Spirits in Yeyyadi has gone missing.

According to the complainant, Sushmitha wife of Nithin works in a Solar Firm in the Baikampady Industrial area. On March 11, at around 9:11 am, Nithin told his mother that he would drop Sushmitha at her workplace and go to work. At 11:36 am when Sushmitha had called Nithin, he had received her call. But later in the day when she called him, there was no response from him.

Nitin used to come home every day after 11:30 pm from work. But on March 11, he did not return home. When the family members called Wines & Spirits, they said that Nitin had not come to work for the past three days. Family members inquired with relatives but were not able to trace him.

On March 12, Nithin’s wife Sushmitha filed a missing person’s complaint in the Panambur police station.

Nithin is 5.8 feet tall with a wheatish complexion. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and Blue Jeans. He speaks Kannada, Hindi, and Tulu.

Anyone who has seen them or knows about his whereabouts is requested to contact the Panambur police station on 0824 2220530, 9480805355, 9480805331 or Control Room 0824 2220800.