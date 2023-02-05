36-year-old man stabbed to death in Kaup

Udupi: A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death in an open place on NH 66 near Pangala under the Kaup Police station limits on Sunday, February 5.

The deceased has been identified as Sharath Shetty (36) a resident of Pangala.

According to the primary reports, two miscreants stabbed Sharath Shetty in a shop on NH 66 near Pangala Janardhan Temple. Locals rushed Sharath to the hospital where he breathed his last without responding to the treatment.

Sharath Shetty was in the real estate business for many years. It is suspected that business rivalry is the main cause of the murder.

Kaup Circle Inspector K C Povayya, Kaup PSI Suma B, Crime PSI Bharathesh and other officers rushed to the spot. Further investigation is on.

