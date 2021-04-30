Spread the love



















36-year-old Realtor from Belthangady Hacked to Death in Sirsi

Belthangady: In a shocking incident a 36-year-old realtor from Belthangady was hacked to death at Mundagoda in Sirsi.

The deceased has been identified as Sudarshan alias Harsha Rane (36) from Thotattadi, Belthangady.

According to sources, while Sudarshan was moving on his motorbike miscreants came in a car waylaid Sudarshan at Mundagodu, and hacked him to death.

Sudarshan is survived by wife and a child. For the past three years, Sudarshan along with his family was residing in Dharwad. Sudarshan had his business in Mangaluru and Sirsi.

Mundagodu police have registered a case and the investigation is on.