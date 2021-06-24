Spread the love



















36-year-old Unemployed Man Commits Suicide by Jumping into well

Udupi: A 36-year-old man committed suicide by Jumping into the Government well at Indiranagar near Kukkikkatte on Wednesday, June 23 night.

The deceased has been identified as Dhananjay S (36), a resident of Indira Nagar first Cross.

According to the police, during the lockdown, Dhananjay lost his job and was under depression. It is suspected that unemployment led Dhananjay to take the extreme step.

A case has been registered in the Udupi Town Police Station.

