36th Batch of BHMS course Inaugurated at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College

Mangaluru: 36th Batch of BHMS course was inaugurated at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College on 26.02.2021 at 3 pm in Auditorium. Dr Vivekanand V Vernekar, Dean of Yenepoya Homoeopathic Medical College was the Chief Guest for the programme. In his Inaugural address, the chief guest reminded the students about how Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College has become a benchmark in the field of Homoeopathy in Karnataka and emphasized to work hard to excel in the field of Homoeopathic Studies and Research under the guidance of teachers to serve the society.

Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC in his welcome address reminded the students about the milestone of the 36th batch of BHMS; Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College has reached the centre of excellence in Homoeopathic education and research. He congratulated Students for selecting Father Muller as the beacon of light for their medical future.

Administrator Rev Fr Roshan Crasta in his message also congratulated the students who have qualified NEET successfully and for selecting Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College which has a rich history from 1880. Rev.Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI presided over the function and in his Presidential address reminded the students to have the right Attitude, Appropriate behaviour, to have Commitment and to follow Discipline for a bright future as a Homoeopath.

Along with Chief Guest and Director, FMCI, Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator FMHMC&H, Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran, Principal FMHMC Dr Vilma Meera D’souza, Vice-principal, FMHMC, Dr M K Kamath PG/UG Programme Advisor, Dr Jacintha Monteiro, UG Academic in charge and student representatives joined to light the lamp. Ms Yajnashree and Ms Jannu Pearly Sharon were felicitated for their achievement in STSH 2019 programme conducted by CCRH. This was followed by the self-introduction of newly joined students. Dr Jacintha Monteiro, UG in In-charge, proposed the vote of thanks. The Programme was concluded with the Institution anthem. Dr Skandhan S Kumar and Dr Sherlyn Elizabeth Paul were the MCs for the programme.