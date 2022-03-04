37-year-old ASI of FPB Thippanna Passes Away

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident a 37-year-old ASI from the Finger Print Bureau, SP office, died after he collapsed near the A B Shetty circle while walking towards his office at Pandeshwar here on March 4.

The deceased Thippanna Nagavva Madar (37), a native of Belagavi was working in the SP office as Assistant Sub Inspector of the Finger Print Bureau.

According to sources, on March 4 at around 4:00 pm, Thippanna was walking towards his office at Pandeshwar. When he reached near the A B Shetty Circle, he suddenly collapsed. Immediately the CAR staff Ramesh rushed him to the KMC hospital, Jyothi but the doctors declared him brought dead.

In 2011, Thippanna had joined the department as a Police Constable (FPB), later he was promoted as Head Constable and served in Bagalkot. Thippanna was transferred to the SP office in the Dakshina Kannada district. Six months back he was promoted as ASI of the Finger Print Bureau.

Thippanna is survived by wife Deepa, three children Niharika, Anvitha and Nishanth.