37-year-old man drowns in Temple Pond while fishing

Kundapur: A 37-year-old man drowned in the temple pond in Kalavara, Kundapur taluk on Sunday, June 25 night when he went there for fishing along with his friends.

The deceased has been identified as Harish Poojary(37), a resident of Kalavara, Narikodlu.

Despite the rains, Poojary and three of his friends decided to indulge in fishing at the temple pond in Kalavara. However, Poojary ventured into the water for a swim, but soon found himself unable to swim and drowned. On Monday his body was recovered from the pond.

Kundapur Rural Police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating the matter.

