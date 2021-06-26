Spread the love



















375 Persons Test Positive and 14 Die of COVID-19 in DK on June 26

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 375 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 14 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 26.

Meanwhile, 567 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 91,411 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1136 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 6,208 active cases in the district.

