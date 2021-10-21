Spread the love



















377 Martyrs Remembered on ‘Police Commemoration Day’ in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Mangalore Police Commissionerate, Dakshina Kannada Police and the 7th Force, KSRP Mangalore Unit jointly observed the “Police Commemoration Day”, at the Police Parade grounds here on October 21.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra IAS, and IGP Western Range Devajyothi Ray IPS, Police commissioner Shashi Kumar, SP Sonavane Rishikesh Bhagwan IPS, DCP Law and Order Hariram Shankar, DCP Crime and Traffic B P Dinesh Kumar, Commandant B M Prasad KSPS and other police officials, media representative paid floral tributes to the Police martyrs by laying the wreath on the police martyrs memorial.

SP Sonavane Rishikesh Bhagwan IPS read out the names of the police personnel and said that 377 policemen across the country including Karnataka laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Addressing the gathering DC Dr Rajendra said, “Police personnel play a major role in providing us with safety. They work day and night for the safety of the people of this country. The armed forces, civil force and the police relentlessly serve the nation. The police work day and night to protect the lives of the people by putting their lives at risk. Even being the DC, if I have to go to any other place or any danger zone, the police personnel are two steps further than us to ensure safety. During the COVID, the police department played a vital role. The discipline and courage of the police department should be commended, because we can always see the discipline only in the police department”.

DC Dr Rajendra further said, “Today we are observing the police martyrs day. We all should remember the great souls who sacrificed their lives for a noble cause. It is not that we all should sacrifice our lives, but we have to inculcate the qualities and sacrifice of our police personnel who laid down their lives for the safety and security of the country”.

The family members of the police personnel who sacrificed their lives were also present and paid floral tributes to their loved ones.

