378 Persons Test Positive and 8 Die of COVID-19 in DK on August 10

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 378 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 8 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on August 10.

The positivity rate in the district at present is 4.28 percent.

Meanwhile, 359 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 1,03,835 positive cases have been reported in the district and 1477 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 3332 active cases in the district.

