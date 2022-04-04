37th Batch of BHMS Course Inauguration at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte inaugurated 37th batch of BHMS course on 4 April 2022 at 10a.m in the College Auditorium.

The programme commenced by lighting the lamp by the Chief Guest Dr Anand Kulkarni, Principal, Dr B D Jatti Homoeopathic Medical College, Dharwad, Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator FMHMC&H, Rev. Fr Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrator FMHMC&H, Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC Dr Vilma Meera D’souza, Vice Principal, FMHMC, Dr Jacintha Monteiro, UG Academic incharge and student representatives joined to light the lamp.

Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, in his welcome address reminded the students about the milestone of 37th batch of BHMS; Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College has reached the centre of excellence in Homoeopathic education and research. He congratulated students for selecting Father Muller as the beacon of light for their medical future.

Chief Guest Dr Anand Kulkarni in his inaugural address, encouraged the students to work hard to excel in the field of Homoeopathic studies and research under the guidance of the teachers to serve the society.

Administrator Rev Fr Roshan Crasta in his message welcomed and congratulated for selecting Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College which has a rich history from 1880. He emphasized the importance of having passion towards achieving the goals. Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI presided over the function. In his presidential address reminded the students to have the right attitude, appropriate behavior, to have commitment and to follow discipline for a bright future as a Homoeopath.

Dr Jacintha Monteiro, U.G. Academic Incharge proposed the vote of thanks. Dr Mable Andrade compered the programme.