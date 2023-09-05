38-year-old Man Evading Law for 13 Years Arrested by Urwa Police Personnel

Mangaluru: Accused under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the run for 13 years, a man was arrested by a team of Urwa police station led by Inspector Ms Bharati G, along with Sub-Inspector Harish H V, ASI Ullas Mahale, Head Constable Sudhakar, and Constable Ms Safrina. The accused Preetham Acharya, age 38, a resident of ‘Sri Raksha,’ Chintana Road, located in front of old Pegasus restaurant, Jeppinamogaru, Mangaluru. was apprehended in Mumbai on 3 September 2023.

As per the police source, Acharya has been on the run for the last 13 years , after he was a prime accused in a case rgistered under Crime No. 89/2009 at the Urwa police station. He had faced charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 403, 406, 408, 409, 415, 417, and 420. A LPC warrant for his arrest had been issued by the court.

After receiving information that Acharya was employed as a manager at Boucha Dakka Hotel, near the RTO office on New Link Road, Khander Pada, Dahisar West, Mumbai, the Urwa police team, under the guidance of police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCPs Anshu Kumar and Dinesh Kumar, and ACP Mahesh Kumar arrested him.

Preetham Acharya was produced in court on 4 September 4 and was remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is on.

