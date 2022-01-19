38-year-old Woman Dies after her Two-wheeler Skids in Brahmavar

Udupi: A 38-year-old woman died in the Manipal Hospital on January 19, after she was injured when her two-wheeler skidded at Brahmavar on January 17.

The deceased has been identified as Saritha Pinto (38), a resident of Udyavar.

According to sources, On January 17, Saritha along with her husband Anil Pinto and her 3-year-old son were on the way to Kota on their two-wheeler to attend the Parish feast. When they reached Brahmavar, the two-wheeler skidded and all the three were thrown to the road. Severely injured Saritha along with her child and husband were rushed to the hospital for treatment. On January 19, Saritha breathed her last without responding to treatment.

A case has been registered in the Brahmavar Police Station.