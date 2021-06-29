Spread the love



















385 Persons Test Positive and 15 Die of COVID-19 in DK on June 29

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 385 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 15 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 29.

Meanwhile, 744 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 92,513 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1180 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 5038 active cases in the district.

