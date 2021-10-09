Spread the love



















387 sub-inspectors fail academy exams in Bihar



Patna: A total of 387 sub-inspectors, who were recently deployed on probation in different districts of Bihar, failed in the police academy examination. Moreover, 10 sub-inspectors obtained zero marks in the director’s evaluation.

According to an official, 1,581 sub-inspectors of the 2018 batch passed out from the police training centre, Rajgir on August 26. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the chief guest at the passing out parade.

They were deployed in different districts as trainee sub-inspectors. However, the police academy Rajgir did not give certificates to 387 sub-inspectors.

Brigu Srinivasan, the director general of police training centre, Rajgir, said that those sub-inspectors who failed in the examination will be given another chance to appear in two supplementary examinations.

“If those sub-inspectors fail to clear supplementary examinations, then they will lose their jobs,” Srinivasan said.

According to the criteria for passing the training period in the police academy, a candidate needs to obtain 50 per cent marks in all subjects. The total marks of the training is 2,300 including 1,500 marks of internal subjects (Written), 700 of practical (Physical) and 100 marks of director’s evaluation.

At present, 91 trainee sub-inspectors are deployed in Muzaffarpur, 79 in Saran, 71 in Patna, 70 in Bhagalpur, 61 in Siwan, 55 in Vaishali, 53 in Samastipur, 48 in Darbhanga, 49 in Rohtas, 46 in Bettiah, 44 in Motihari, 43 in Saharsa, 43 in Banka, 41 in Gopalganj, 41 in Arrah, 40 in Kaimur, 40 in Araria, 40 in Supaul, 40 in Madhubani, 37 in Khagaria, 37 in Gaya, 37 in Purnea, 36 in Kishanganj, 36 in Buxar, 35 in Begusarai, 35 in Katihar, 34 in Jamui, 32 in Nalanda, 27 in Munger, 25 in Naugachia, 24 in Bagha, 24 in Arwal, 22 in Nawada, 19 in Aurangabad, 17 in Lakhisarai, 15 in sheohar, 13 in Sheikhpura and 11 in Jahanabad.

Like this: Like Loading...