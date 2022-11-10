3rd Batch of MSc. Audiology and MSc. Speech-Language Pathology Course Inaugurated

Mangaluru: Father Muller College, Department of Speech and Hearing (FMC), a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) inaugurated the 3rd Batch of MSc. Audiology and MSc. Speech-Language Pathology on November 10, 2022, at the Decennial Memorial Hall, Knowledge Centre.

The director of FMCI, Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho presided over and Prof. Melwin Vas, Principal, Milagres Pre-University College, Mangalore was the chief guest for the occasion. A melodious invocation was rendered by the students of FMC which was followed by the welcome address by the principal of FMC, professor Akhilesh PM.

Prof. Melwin Vas in his address quoted the mantras of Bharat Ratna Late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, “I will have great goals, I will continuously acquire knowledge, I will do hard work, I will preserve and succeed in my life.” “Today is just the beginning and you are a valuable part of this earth. Treat all those who come in search of a cure from you with empathy and love”, he said.

In his presidential address Director FMCI reiterated “Unless you motivate yourselves, you will not be able to study or go further in your academics. You have to motivate yourselves every day and that is what is required of you for the next two years in this college and in continuity in your life thereafter. Being focused, self-motivated and having passion will carry you forward in any aspect of life. Developing humane and intellectual skills with a focus on ethics and values will be part of your training programme here”.

The vice principal, Ms Cynthia Santhumayor, delivered the vote of thanks concluding the ceremony. The occasion was graced by Fr Ajith, B Menezes (administrator FMMC) and Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais (assistant administrator FMMCH), Deans, HoDs, chief of research and course coordinators of the FMCI. Undergraduate and postgraduate students of Speech and Hearing participated in the event.

The inaugural was followed by an interactive session with the students and their parents, orienting them to the institutional rules and regulations and a campus tour.

Welcoming his new students, Professor Akhilesh briefed them on the mission and vision of the college and informed the rules and regulations of the course.