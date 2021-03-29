Spread the love



















3rd ODI: India beat England by 7 runs to win series



Pune: India got a scare before they managed to beat England by a slender 7-run margin in the third and final One-day International against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

Sam Curran (95 not out off 83 deliveries) threatened to take the game away from India after the home side had reduced the Englishmen to 200 for seven at one stage in chase of 329. However, the total proved too much in the end. Shardul Thakur took four wickets for 67 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three wickets for 42 runs.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 329 in 48.2 overs. Rishabh Pant (78 off 62 balls), Hardik Pandya (64 off 44 balls) and opener Shikhar Dhawan (67 off 56 balls) contributed to India’s total. For England, Mark Wood (3/34) was the most successful bowler.

India had won the first ODI by 66 runs while England won the second match by six wickets.

Brief scores: India 329 all out in 48.2 overs (R Pant 78, S Dhawan 67, H Pandya 64, M Wood 3/34) beat England 322/9 in 50 overs (S Curran 95 not out, D Malan 50, S Thakur 4/67, B Kumar 3/42) by seven runs.

Series: India won 2-1.