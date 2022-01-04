4.03 lakh in 15-18 age group jabbed on Day 1 in K’taka



Bengaluru: As many as 4,03,928 teens aged between 15 and 18 years got their first vaccination shot on Monday in a special vaccination drive arranged across the state by the Karnataka Health Department.

The authorities were successful in reaching 63 per cent of the set target on the first day. The government had set a target of 6,38,891 vaccinations on Monday. Fifteen districts of the state are below the state average and 16 districts have recorded above state average.

Bengaluru Urban (28 per cent), BBMP limits (56 per cent) and Bengaluru Rural districts (50 per cent) have reported below the state average vaccination. Yadgir district recorded least (24 per cent) vaccination in the state. Against the set target of 20,000, the authorities managed to vaccinate only 4,871 here.

Haveri district by vaccinating 14,064 beneficiaries against the set target of 5,000 has achieved 281 per cent of vaccination. As many as 47,720 have been vaccinated in Belagavi against the set target of 20,000.

The Covid vaccination drive was conducted in as many as 4,160 centers across the state. The thrust was laid to vaccinate in school and college premises.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had inaugurated the vaccination drive at BBMP College in Basaveshwara Nagar locality of Govindarajanagar. Separate arrangements have been made to identify and vaccinate those who are not in the stream of education.