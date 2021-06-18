Spread the love



















4.2 magnitude quake shakes Kutch, no damage reported

Gandhinagar: An earthquake, of 4.2 magnitude, was recorded in Gujarat’s Kutch on Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), the quake, which occurred at 3.45 p.m., had its epicentre near Bandhal, 11 km north by northwest of Bhachau, and its depth was 26.7 km.

Tremors were felt in cities like Bhachau, Gandhidham, Dudhai, and even Bhuj, where many people panicked and rushed out of their houses.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, district officials said.

Kutch is located in a very high risk seismic zone, according to the state disaster management authorities.

Like this: Like Loading...