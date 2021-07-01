Spread the love



















4 arrested for creating fake documents to claim life insurance policy

Gurugram: The Gurugram police have arrested four persons including a bank employee for allegedly creating fake documents to claim the life insurance policy of a doctor worth Rs 10 crore in Gurugram.

The mastermind of this gang used to work in the claims department of an insurance company, along with his accomplice had involved a leading private bank employee in their conspiracy and fraudulently had opened a bank account on behalf of the nominee of the insurance policyholder, the police said on Thursday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nitish Kumar of Samalkha, New Delhi Rajnikanth Kumar, a resident of Jaipur, Durgesh Dubey of Bijwasan, New Delhi and Naval Kishor of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Based on specific information the accused were arrested from the Palam Vihar area by a crime branch unit Palam Vihar led by Inspector Joginder Singh on Wednesday.

A complaint was lodged by Deepika Bhalla, wife of Dr Prashant Bhalla, a resident of South City-1 Gurugram on June 21.

She alleged in her complaint that some fraudsters had fraudulently tried to claim her husband’s life insurance policy based on his fake death certificate and fake bank account.

During questioning the culprits disclosed that Rajinikanth and Durgesh earlier used to work in the claims department of the insurance company and they had complete information about what documents are needed in the claim process.

“They had also obtained the details of the insurance policy of the complainant’s husband. Both of them along with their partner Nitish prepared all the fake documents required in the claim of insurance policy and their fellow accused Naval Kishor, who works in a private bank had opened a fake bank account of the complainant,” said Inspector Joginder, in-charge of Palam Vihar crime branch unit.

Thereafter, the accused had applied to the insurance company for the claim of the policy of the complainant’s husband but when the survey was conducted by the surveyor of the insurance company, the policyholder was found to be alive and the fraud was exposed, he said.

In connection with the incident, a case under various sections of the IPC including the IT Act was registered against unknown culprits at Sector-29 police station.

