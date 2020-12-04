Spread the love



















4 bills passed by voice note in Andhra Assembly on Thursday



Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed four bills, AP Disha (special courts for specified offences against women and children bill) 2020, AP Land Tilting Bill, AP Municipal Laws (second amendment) and Electricity Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on the fourth day of the winter session through voice vote.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita tabled the Disha Bill and explained its salient features. She clarified that AP Disha (special courts for specified offences against women and children bill, 2019 was withdrawn.

The new bill was introduced as it has provisions for speedy trial.

Across the state, 18 Disha police stations were set up, which obtained ISO certification as women and child friendly stations.

As many as 12 lakh people have downloaded the app until now.

The House passed AP Land Tilting Bill which proposes to provide permanent land ownership and settle disputes over the boundaries and ownership.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took a historic decision by introducing this bill which will enable the government to distribute land tilting patta (documents) once the comprehensive survey is completed.

Likewise, AP Municipal Laws (second amendment) bill as per article 197 (1) of the Constitution of India, which proposes to amend the house tax structure by a nominal hike was passed.

Though the bill was rejected by the legislative council, it was again introduced in the Assembly.

Similarly, AP Electricity Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was tabled by Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, who explained the amendments of the bill.