4 cops suspended for hooch tragedy in Bihar



Patna: Four policemen, including a Station House Officer (SHO), have been placed under suspension by the Bihar police for alleged links with the liquor mafia in Nawada district.

D.S. Savlaram, the Nawada Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the incident. She has taken strong action on the report of the Special Investigation team (SIT) which was formed to probe the spurious liquor case that took 15 lives while four others lost their eyesight since March 29.

The deceased persons had consumed spurious liquor on March 29 to celebrate Holi.

“Among suspended police officers, Manoj Kumar, the SHO of Kauwakol police station, ASI of Kauwakol and two Sub-Inspectors of the town police station are suspended with immediate effect,” Savlaram said.

Apart from them, Savlaram also transferred 45 other police officers in Nawada district. The officer said that they were guilty of not performing their duty efficiently.

Earlier, the Nawada SP had dismissed Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Devendra Kumar, ASI-2 Sanjay Kumar, Head Constable Ratan Rajak and Constable Mukesh Kumar Singh, who were found guilty during the SIT probe.

She had also suspended T.N. Tiwari, SHO of town police station, Sub-Inspector Nagendra Prasad and Chowkidar Vikas Mishra for their alleged links to the liquor mafia or were guilty of callous attitude on duty that allowed the liquor mafia to operate freely in the district.

The SIT of Nawada police arrested Suraj Chaudhery alias Karku Chaudhery of Kharidi Bigha village, Pappu Yadav of Gondapur and Anil Chaudhery and Manti Devi of Budhaul village on April 6.

The police officer accepted that the deaths occurred in Nawada due to consumption of spurious liquor.

Besides Nawada district, two persons in Begusarai and 5 persons in Rohtas district also died after they consumed spurious liquor on Holi.