4-Day Exhibition of Art-Works by Jane Noronha using Coffee Powder for a Good Cause

Mangaluru:A four-day exhibition titled ‘Green Waves’ of artworks made from coffee powder for World Environment Day is on at Prasad Art Gallery, Ballalbagh in Mangaluru from June 4 to June 7. The exhibition was inaugurated by Deputy Conservator of Forests Y K Dinesh Kumar, on Saturday, June 4. On this occasion, a documentary film ‘Vanachethana’ was released. The exhibition displays a collection of coffee paintings which features artworks on wildlife and aquatic animals made by artist Jane Noronha, which is supported by the Forest Department.

A part of the proceeds of the artworks sold will be donated to an educational fund meant for educating the children belonging to the tribal families of the Western Ghats. The Sahyadri Sanchaya, a voluntary organisation, is educating these children under its Vanachentana programme. The programme was hosted to mark World Environment Day in Association with Karnataka Forest Department Mangalore Zone.

Other guests of honour were Dr S M Shivaprakash Retd. Dean & Professor; College of Fisheries, Mangaluru; Dr Rudolph Noronha Corporate Communications, MRPL; Nayana Fernandes, an Art Promoter; Madhav Ullal Environmentalist, among others.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Y. K. Dinesh Kumar and Dr. Rudolph Noronha Corporate Communications, MRPL spoke on the occasion and congratulated Jane Noronha for her unique and artistic paintings. (MORE ON DINESH KUMAR and DR RUDOLPH NORONHA SPEECHES CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW). An interesting talk on fisheries and the benefits was delivered by Dr S M.Shivaprakash Retd. Dean & Professor; College of Fisheries, Mangaluru. On the occasion, Ramanji of “Namma Bhoomi”, sang a song appropriate for the occasion. Also a senior citizen Austine D’Almeida from Goa, as a surprise guest clad in Mahatma Gandhi attire also spoke on supporting the green environment and animals.

Regarding Jane Noronha, she was born in Punjab and later raised in Mangaluru. From childhood, she plunged into the world of painting. She began to explore art four years back, known to be a self-taught artist. From an early age, art has held a special place in Jane’s heart. She didn’t stop here; she is committed to constant and never-ending improvement and understands the power of being creative.

Ms Jane is known for her ability to recreate reality through an art form. Her focus is to take something and convey it as it is. While this might sound like it could be overly simplified, it isn’t. Jane shows just how detailed and bold reality can be, dazzling one’s senses. Jane’s art is characterized by layers of depth and colour. Most admirable is her creative approach to using charcoal, oils, and acrylic. Her paintings evoke feelings of sensuality, love, unity, and hope. Her personal realistic style emanates joy and peace conveying feelings.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Jane said, “Art is my first love and I’ve enjoyed expressing on paper what I always feel in my heart. Art has the power to speak without words. It is this art that has brought us together. Love for the environment that has bound us as a family and the urge to make Mangalore a better place, has made us friends forever. Women have often been represented in art for their beauty, charm and grace, but rarely do they go beyond that. Only a few would make you wonder, what lies behind those eyes that draw you in? What beauty does she hold within? The hope is that you would look past the superficial and meet them at a place of meaning”.

She further said, “The moment we were born, we became a part of the environment. Breathing its air, eating its fruit and quenching our thirst with the elixir of life – water. We took shelter in its vast forests and survived on its resources. We looked as we pleased, but we forgot to give back to Mother Nature. It’s a fact that when you’re spoiled with more than you can ever desire, you forget its worth. Pollution has caused rapid destruction to the environment. Oil spills, deforestation, and forest fires are some man-made disasters that have choked marine life and displaced several species of animals, making them vulnerable to being endangered”.

“Yet when we picnic at scenic beaches or by the riverside, then and there we happily dispose of our plastic-wrapped meals polluting our ecosystem. The tides take away these dangerous materials into our streams, rivers and ocean, posing a grave threat to marine life. What was supposed to be a joyous trip to the beach has now taken the lives of its vulnerable aquatic species, or worse, forced them to coexist with the pollutants thrown in these water bodies, making them susceptible to harmful diseases”, added Jane.

She further said, “But the tragedy lies here in the fact that what we inflict on these ecosystems and it will come back to haunt us. For we eat the same fishes that have suffered due to our selfishness. The great rivers that flow down the Western Ghats contribute massively to our lives, but what mystifies me is how it does not receive the attention it deserves. It is the lifeline of Dakshina Kannada; our livelihood depends on its existence. We must think of what we leave behind for our future generation. We must preserve these rivers and forests for their sustenance. It is the need of the hour that we take responsibility for our situation. must speak up, must make amends and take action for the change that we want to see”.

“On the occasion of World Environment Day, in my own little way, I have tried to convey through these paintings my feelings about protecting and nurturing the environment we live in. A part of the proceedings from my exhibited artworks will be donated to an educational fund for the children belonging to the tribal families of the Western Ghats. I hope that you will support me in my cause” concluded Jane Noronha.

The programme was eloquently and meticulously compered by Leona Aranha, and Jane expressed her gratitude at the end of the programme who supported in making this Art Exhibition possible.

THE EXHIBITION IS OPEN TILL 7 JUNE AND FOR MORE DETAILS YOU CAN CONTACT JANE NORONHA AT 8296570704