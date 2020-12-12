Spread the love



















4 dead, 10 hurt as truck rams into several vehicles in TN



Chennai: Four persons died while 10 others were injured after a truck laden with cement bags rammed into as many as 10 vehicles, on the Thoppur road in Dharmapuri district, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the brakes of the cement bag-laden truck failed and it dashed against 10 cars and a small van, killing four and injuring 10 others.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital. The damaged cars, vans and the trucks were removed by a crane so that traffic on the stretch could resume.

Such accidents are common in this stretch owing to bad road design, locals said.