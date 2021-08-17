Spread the love



















4 dead due to anaemia and typhoid in Nawada



Patna: Four persons including 3 minors died in Bihar’s Nawada district on Monday night. They were suffering from anaemia and also had symptoms of typhoid.

This was the second such incident in the last one week. Earlier, three children died in the same district.

The deceased were identified as Rinki Kumari, Karisma Kumari, Lado Kumari and their aunt Sonam Devi. All of them were residents of Baratandi village. Another minor girl named Vibha Kumari is battling for her life in RIMS Pawapuri.

“As soon as we learnt about the incident, a medical team was rushed to the village. I also visited the place and directed the medical team to give corona vaccine to every villager,” said Yashpal Meena, district magistrate of Nawada.

“Preliminary medical reports revealed that the patients were suffering from anaemia. Their haemoglobin was low and it resulted in typhoid. The victims were admitted in Sadar hospital Nawada. As their condition was not improving, the doctors referred them to PMCH for better treatment. The family members of the victims refused to go there for treatment,” said a senior officer of the medical team.

Like this: Like Loading...