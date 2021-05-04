Spread the love



















4 die due to oxygen shortage in Kalaburagi district



Kalaburagi: A day after 24 coronavirus-infected patients allegedly died due to shortage of oxygen in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar, four Covid-19 patients who were on ventilators died in Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district early Tuesday morning.

According to the families of the deceased, all of them were above 70 years and had developed Covid-related complications on Sunday evening and allegedly died due to shortage of oxygen.

However, the district authorities said all the four patients had comorbidities and died due to severe complications but admitted that there was a delay of three to four hours in procuring oxygen from Kalaburagi where the oxygen is stored.