4 Digital Marketing Techniques from the Gaming Industry

The gaming industry attracts millions and millions of people across the world. It does so passively, simply through players discussing things with other players, and actively, through a wide range of creative and innovative marketing strategies. This industry utilises many different techniques to reach an increasingly wider audience.

By virtue of the sheer creativity of these companies’ marketing strategies, brands outside of the gaming world can learn a few things from what happens. Here are four examples.

Triple-A Developers and Gaming Influencers

Having a brand situates itself where there is already an established audience has been a consistent strategy for many years. Radio shows, TV shows, live events – anywhere there’s a crowd, there’s an advertisement. Now, though, with certain medium and media changes the internet has instigated, gaming influencers are the newest focus.

The upper echelon of streamers and personalities attract hundreds of thousands in attendance at live streams on platforms like Twitch and have millions of views on their recorded content uploaded to YouTube. NickMercs and TimTheTatman accounted for 2.8 unique viewers on Twitch in December 2020, roughly 27% of the platform’s viewers.

Triple-A Studios have begun sponsoring these types of influencers in a traditional way that sports stars who have a contract with Nike only wear Nike – so gaming influencers use specific headsets, play on specific PC rigs, and drink specific energy drinks. There are discount codes that their audience can utilise while purchasing an item from their favourite streamer’s sponsor.

Online Casinos and Promotional Deals

Promotional discounts and bonuses for new and existing customers are common in the online casino industry. They are essential components of conversion strategies for major providers, allowing them to offer a world-class selection of online slots to a large number of players.

Providers will condition these deals. For instance, an online casino might offer fifty free spins with a wagering requirement, meaning a player needs to spin an online slot fifty times before cashing out the money. There’s an inherent playthrough limit in this promotional bonus – both being able to only have fifty free spins and having to play fifty times before withdrawing the winnings. Usually, an expiry date accompanies a playthrough wager. While the sign-up bonuses are integral to enticing new customers, existing customers can also be kept keen and interested by taking advantage of other bonuses. Additionally, there are many VIP and loyalty casino offers, designed for players who love to play in a certain casino. Finally, even though most players are interested in finding the best casino bonuses out there, the question of all questions is how to win at slots, and that’s why ultimate guides on the topic are very popular among gamers.

Mobile Gaming and Inclusivity

The demographic of gamers is changing. Or at least the discourse surrounding the demographic of gamers is changing. Basic assumptions are that white men are the majority. This is true. However, women and people of colour are taking up an increasingly more prominent share. One reason for this is because of a societal shift, in that women and people of colour are accessing the console, PC, and mobile gaming more easily than they used to, either financially or culturally. Mobile gaming is a particularly interesting case as it accounts for over 50% of the gaming market, and the countries it’s most successful in are India and Brazil, which are outside the ‘Western’ categories. They have always been there, valid and playing, but now the market is recognising them.

Influencers are particularly strong examples here because of their impact on the industry. The likes of Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter – who has recently become co-owner of the lifestyle and esports organisation 100Thieves – and KSI – who has leveraged his career as a YouTuber into a boxing and music career – have huge followings and represent people who have previously felt underrepresented. Brand imaging, in contemporary culture, must be inclusive, as it’s become important for any prospective consumer.

Indie Developers and Video Content

The theme throughout this piece is that video content underpins a lot of marketing strategies. There is a consensus that even if the likes of Facebook and Twitter – two major components of any strategy – tend towards being predominantly a written medium, video content reigns supreme. The written word is an integral part of a campaign, though. Twitter is especially important on that front due to the short and snappy nature of tweeting – a single sentence can go viral very easily because it’s easily consumable and shareable.

There’s also the added caveat that a big portion of the responses and interactions with the content will be written too, as opposed to recorded. However, video content is where plenty of attention goes, from the professionals and the audience.

It’s cheaper now than it previously has been to produce high-quality content, so the barriers to entry are lower, meaning that competing is easier – particularly among indie developers. Secondly, video content allows a creator or marketer to fit more information in a small period than the written word can. It’s a preferred way for many to consume information, as it’s the demonstration and image-based communication which can aid understanding. Conveying a message, getting it across totally, is the goal of any marketing strategy.