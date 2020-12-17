Spread the love



















4 gang rape accused arrested in Bihar



Patna: Police in Bihar’s Banka have arrested four persons in connection with the gang rape of a minor girl, an official said on Thursday.

Banka SP Arvind Gupta said that the district police initiated speedy trail against the accused.

“One of the accused who is known to the victim took her to neighbouring Deoghar on December 9. His three friends accompanied them. They held her captive for two days in a house and raped her one by one,” Gupta said.

Following that they had taken her back to Banka and released her at Kharna village under Anandpur police station on December 12. The victim reached home and narrated the incident to her family members. The victim approached Anandpur police station and an FIR was registered against 4 youths, identified as Arvind Yadav, Asif Ansari, Ravi Thakur and Mantu Kumar. The first three accused are natives of Jamui district while Mantu is a resident of Anandpur was friendly with the victim.

“We have conducted medical examination of the victim which confirms rape. She has also given a statement before the judicial magistrate. The victim is undergoing treatment in Banka Sadar hospital. The accused have been booked under POCSO Act apart from kidnapping and criminal conspiracy,” Gupta said.