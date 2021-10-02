Spread the love



















4 Indonesian hackers arrested for almost $6mn int’l scam

Jakarta: Police have arrested four Indonesian hackers on suspicion of an international scam that harmed companies in South Korea and Taiwan involving a $5.94 million, a police officer said.

The Indonesian Police’s Director of Cyber, Brigadier General Asep Edi Suheri, said the suspects sent fake emails with notification of a change in the account number of a company to its partners, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Then the company partners transfer the fund to that account,” Suheri explained.

With this Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud scheme that has been carried out since last year, a food and beverage company SW in South Korea lost $5.74 million, while a technology company WWHF in Taiwan lost about $200,000.

The police have secured evidence, namely $2 million in cash, two mobile phones, 14 automatic teller machine cards, and a number of fake company data.

The police are still looking for a number of other suspects.

Like this: Like Loading...