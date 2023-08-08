4 injured as wildfires rage in Italy’s Sardinia

Four people were injured as more than 50 wildfires continued to rage on the Italian island of Sardinia, forcing hundreds of residents and tourists to evacuate, local media reported.



The fires have been spreading since Sunday, due to hot, dry, and windy conditions, reports Xinhua news agency.

Teams of firefighters, some using water-carrying aircraft, are currently trying to bring the wildfires under control.

“Despite a large deployment of firefighters the situation is truly dramatic,” Giorgio Fresu, town councilor for Posada, one of the towns closest to the fires, said on Monday night.

“The wind is blowing so forcefully that it is not a fair fight.”

At least four people have been seriously injured, including a 78-year-old retired woman who was unable to leave her house as the fires approached.

The woman suffered burns on her arms and legs, Italian ANSA news agency reported.

As of late Monday, at least 600 people have been evacuated, including dozens of tourists on vacation in the northern and eastern parts of the island.

In the south, the mayor of the regional capital of Cagliari has ordered the closure of parks and cemeteries.

In total, more than 750 hectares of land have been severely burned, according to media reports.

Local officials and media have speculated that arson could be the cause of the fires in Sardinia, although the fire brigade has said there is no concrete proof.

Sardinia’s governor Christian Solinas told local media that the possibility of arson cannot be ruled out, and has called for an investigation into the fires.

Solinas also asked for financial and logistical help from the national government to deal with the fires, adding that he has been in contact with mayors and local officials in the most-affected areas.

Sardinia’s airports remain open, although ground transport across the island has been crippled.

Officials in Sardinia have warned of health risks for those not forced to evacuate, advising residents and visitors to limit exposure to smoke from the fires.

Those with chronic respiratory issues are at greatest risk.

However, according to weather forecasts, the wind that has helped the fires spread so quickly is set to progressively slow in the coming days.

