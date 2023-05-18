4 killed, 3 injured in Pakistan’s wind storm

Islamabad: Four children were killed and three others injured in a wind storm in Pakistan’s Punjab province, police said on Thursday.

The children were sitting beside the wall of a mosque in Mianwali district when it collapsed on them on Wednesday night, the police told the media.

The injured children were shifted to a nearby hospital where one of them is in critical condition, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pakistan is currently facing a weather pattern due to which wind and thunderstorms coupled with rain are expected to persist in the country till May 18, the meteorological department said in a statement.

